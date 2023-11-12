Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EDR. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

