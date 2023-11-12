Royal Bank of Canada Lowers European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERE.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.70. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$206.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

