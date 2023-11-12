Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 245.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 154,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

