Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $4.60 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Cricut has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $304,657.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,221,801.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 30,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $304,657.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,221,801.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $11,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,586,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,200,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,071 shares of company stock worth $12,109,530. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cricut by 154.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

