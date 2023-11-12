Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $29.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

GO opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $183,340. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 412,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 814,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after acquiring an additional 889,795 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

