Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.71.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NRDY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 17,090 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,449 shares in the company, valued at $46,821,321.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and sold 99,163 shares worth $371,931. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nerdy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nerdy by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

