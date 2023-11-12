Stifel Nicolaus Trims Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price to $42.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

