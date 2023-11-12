Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.40. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.35 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 308.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

