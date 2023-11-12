eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered eBay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 87,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

