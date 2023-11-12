Morgan Stanley Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $16.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ELAN stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

