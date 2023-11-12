Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $2.20

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
KIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Nextdoor Stock Performance
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,620,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Nextdoor by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
