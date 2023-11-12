Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.30. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,511.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $46,893.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,042 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

