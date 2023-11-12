Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a positive rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.14. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 196.00%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,703,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

