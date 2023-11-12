Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.45.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 0.6 %

Cameco Dividend Announcement

Shares of CCO opened at C$58.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.