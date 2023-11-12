Royal Bank of Canada Trims CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Target Price to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRT.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

CRT.UN opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.