Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CJ. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

TSE CJ opened at C$6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.