Scotiabank Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$142.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.82.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CJT

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$143.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.