Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

