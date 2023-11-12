Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,316,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

