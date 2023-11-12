Morgan Stanley Cuts Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $11.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNPO. TheStreet raised shares of Snap One from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.34. Snap One has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

In other news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,423 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $54,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,759,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,705,489.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,892 shares of company stock worth $79,443 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

