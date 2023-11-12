Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

UPWK opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Upwork by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 107,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

