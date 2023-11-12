Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 630,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 635,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Veracyte by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Veracyte by 649.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares in the last quarter.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
