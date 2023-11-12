Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. Value Line has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $69.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 72.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

