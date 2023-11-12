OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

OCX stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

