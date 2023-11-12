RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a PE ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 30.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.