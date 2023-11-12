Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

