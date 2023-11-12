Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.15.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
