Evercore ISI Downgrades Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

