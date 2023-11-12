Evercore ISI Downgrades Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nextdoor
Nextdoor Trading Down 1.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextdoor
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.