StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ekso Bionics news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
