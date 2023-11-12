StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ekso Bionics news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

