StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.