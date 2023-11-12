SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 739,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,526.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 90,568 shares of company stock valued at $444,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
