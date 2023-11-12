SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 739,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,526.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 90,568 shares of company stock valued at $444,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

