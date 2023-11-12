NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 27.4 %

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

