NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.93.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
