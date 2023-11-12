NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

