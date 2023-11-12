First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

