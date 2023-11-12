Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

