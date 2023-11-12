Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

