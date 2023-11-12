Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

HTBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

