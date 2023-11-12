DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
About DAVIDsTEA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.