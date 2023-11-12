Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.11.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
