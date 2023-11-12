Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 127,657 shares of company stock worth $337,066 in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.