Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,975,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132,664.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 127,657 shares of company stock worth $337,066 in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

