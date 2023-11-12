Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth $172,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

