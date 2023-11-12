Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance
EBMT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp Montana
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.