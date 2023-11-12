Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

