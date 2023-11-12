Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

