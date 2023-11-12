Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of WATT stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Energous has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $22.00.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 104.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.