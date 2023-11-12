Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIGL. JMP Securities started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

