TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
