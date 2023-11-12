Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SJ. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$85.86.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.5 %

SJ opened at C$83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$45.95 and a 12 month high of C$84.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.