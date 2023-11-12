NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.88.

NFI Group Price Performance

NFI Group stock opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.3184545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

