TD Securities Analysts Give GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) a C$55.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.