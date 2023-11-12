BMO Capital Markets Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

