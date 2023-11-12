Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laurentian

Laurentian lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$9.50.

AX.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

AX.UN stock opened at C$6.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$9.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

